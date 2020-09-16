The Kern County coroner’s office identified Tony Gutierrez Jr. as the victim of a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Water Street.
Gutierrez, 30, was shot and killed at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 25, according to a news release from the coroner.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.
