Following an active shooter alert at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Mario Thompson told police he made the false report to "test" law enforcement readiness, according to court documents obtained Friday.
Those documents also say he was found in possession of two cans of tear gas and a fake police badge, and that he later admitted to an addiction to narcotics pain medication.
The report went on to say that 46-year-old Thompson told hospital security he was an off-duty, undercover police officer and showed a metal security badge and a nylon pouch emblazoned with the word "police" in gold letters. When officers arrived, Thompson continued to act like a police officer, helping officers clear the hospital and brandishing a BB gun, which was indistigushiable from a real firearm.
Officers searched Thompson and found him carrying two cans of tear gas, a BB gun, a security badge, the nylon pouch and 1.5 pills of Xanax, used to treat anxiety and panic disorder. Thompson told police he was chemically dependent on narcotic pain medications.
He needs to put away for a long time.
Folks are lucky the Bakersfield Police didn't show up and start shooting the first black or Mexican people they saw. Cuz that's EXACTLY how the police roll.
