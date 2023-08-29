A man who was accused of throwing rocks through a window at another person sitting in a car was acquitted of felony assault and doesn’t have to face a 13-year prison sentence, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.
Adrian Arredondo was convicted of a lesser misdemeanor charge of assault and vandalism costing less than $400, also a misdemeanor. He was immediately released from jail after his acquittal, the public defender’s office said, after he accumulated a few months of jail time.