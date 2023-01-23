 Skip to main content
Man faces life in prison for sneaking 312 pounds of meth into Kern by hiding it in furniture

A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possessing with an intent to distribute methamphetamine in Kern County after police found 312 pounds of the drug hidden inside furniture delivered to Delano.

Edgardo Rosales-Andrade, 26, of Paramount was with Pedro Alegra when a cargo truck with 312 pounds of meth rolled into Delano as law enforcement agents tracked it, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California said.

