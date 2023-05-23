 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man faces life in prison for multiple cases, including assaulting, using a taser on deputies

Slide Court Report

A man who stabbed a woman throughout her upper body was sentenced to a life term Monday, but still faces additional years in prison for a pending case in which he was convicted of assaulting Kern County Sheriff’s deputies, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Joshua Molina was sentenced to 25 years to life, plus 14 years after a Kern County jury convicted him of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the stabbing case.

Coronavirus Cases