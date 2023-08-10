Adolfo Rivera

A man faces a 400-years-to-life prison sentence after he was convicted of 29 charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from incidents across three years, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

 Courtesy of DA's Office

In addition to murder, Adolfo Rivera, 31, was convicted last week of two counts of attempted murder, 15 assault charges, conspiracy, second-degree robbery, burglary and numerous weapons charges. Jurors also found true that Rivera had two “strikes” and seven factors in aggravation during a separate portion of the trial, and reached their decision Wednesday.