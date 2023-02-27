 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man duped investors $8.7M in cow manure ponzi scheme in Central Valley, including Kern

Slide Public Safety

A Porterville man pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft charges in connection to a multimillion dollar scheme in which he duped investors about his experiments on Central Valley farms — including in Kern County — revolving around transforming cow manure into green energy.

Ray Brewer, 66, stole $8.7 million by claiming he built anaerobic digesters on dairies in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties. Those machines use microorganisms to break down biodegradable material, turn it into methane and sell that gas on the open market. Investors falsely believed they would get 66 percent of net profits and tax incentives collected by selling such products, said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California.

Coronavirus Cases