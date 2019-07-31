A 45-year-old man drowned in the Kern River near Lake Ming Tuesday.
At about 5:53 p.m., the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to calls of a drowning victim. David Humberto Uceda Velis, 45, of Los Angeles was swept underwater in the Kern River. He was located unresponsive and removed from the river. CPR was initiated unsuccessfully, and Velis died, according to KCSO.
Velis is the fifth person to die in Kern County after going in the river this year. An 11-year-old girl has been missing in the river since June 22.
