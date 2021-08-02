Man drowns in Kern River on Sunday

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man drowned in the Kern River on Sunday.
At 11:29 a.m., deputies received a report that two juveniles were stuck on a rock in the Kern River, between mile markers 23 and 24 near Highway 178. After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a man was missing in the river, said Danielle Kernkamp, the public information officer for the KCSO.
The body was found at 2:20 p.m. by the KCSO Search and Rescue Team, Kernkamp said.
The victim’s name has not been released by the coroner.