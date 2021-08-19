Man dies Wednesday night in car accident on Chester Lane

A man died Wednesday night after hitting a light pole on Chester Lane, according to the Bakersfield Police Deparment.
The BPD responded to an accident at Oak Street and Chester Lane at approximately 8:20 p.m.
Officers discovered the driver pinned in his SUV and declared him dead at the scene. The investigation revealed the man was traveling south on Oak Street when he veered off the road, according to BPD's news release.
There were no passengers in the car. The cause of the accident is unknown, according to the BPD’s news release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.