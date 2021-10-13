Man dies Tuesday in crash on Highway 178

A man died Tuesday night on Highway 178 in a head-on collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Police say Wofford Heights resident Barbara Chrisman, 68, was driving east on Highway 178 at an unknown rate of speed. The man, whose name has not been released, was driving west on Highway 178 west of Upper Ridgebar.
The deceased driver traveled onto the right shoulder, when his vehicle struck the raised asphalt curb, the CHP said in a news release. The car lost control, careened across the double yellow lines and collided head-on into Chrisman's 2020 Ford Explorer, according to CHP’s news release.
Both cars had major front-end damage. The man died and Chrisman was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries, police say.
The driver who died was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said in a news release. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, the CHP added in the news release.