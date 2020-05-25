A 33-year-old Bakersfield man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on southbound Highway 99 north of 7th Standard Road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release issued Monday.
The man was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a CHP news release, when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled onto the west dirt shoulder of southbound Highway 99 and hit a raised rock embankment with railroad tracks, the CHP said. The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected.
His identity will be released by the coroner's office.
