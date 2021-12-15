Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Union Avenue

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:57 p.m. Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to a CHP preliminary report.
A CHP investigation made a preliminary determination that the driver of a 2009 Honda was traveling north on South Union Avenue, south of Highway 223, where the car traveled across both lanes and left the roadway. It then struck a tree and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof east of South Union Avenue. The driver, a 22-year-old man whose identity has not been released, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been factors in this crash, which is still under investigation.