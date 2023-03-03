 Skip to main content
Man dies in Rosamond homicide

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the violent assault of a man who died.

Deputies in the Rosamond area went to 2800 block of 28th Street West at 7:56 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a shooting and found the man dead.

