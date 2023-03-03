Man dies in Rosamond homicide

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the violent assault of a man who died.
Deputies in the Rosamond area went to 2800 block of 28th Street West at 7:56 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a shooting and found the man dead.
Those who may have information helping this investigation are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 310,095
Deaths: 2,622
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 305,002
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 3/2/23
