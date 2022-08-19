 Skip to main content
Man dies in Park 20th Apartment explosion

The Kern County coroner’s office confirmed Friday a man died last month in a central Bakersfield explosion.

Bakersfield man Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was in the Park 20th Apartments on June 30 when a explosion caused a hole in the three-story, 55-room complex for homeless veterans and low-income individuals.

