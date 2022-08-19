Man dies in Park 20th Apartment explosion

The Kern County coroner’s office confirmed Friday a man died last month in a central Bakersfield explosion.
Bakersfield man Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was in the Park 20th Apartments on June 30 when a explosion caused a hole in the three-story, 55-room complex for homeless veterans and low-income individuals.
At least two people were injured. Lee Amos died at 1:29 p.m. July 2 after being taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. A cause of death is “pending further investigation,” according to the coroner.
The Bakersfield Fire Department’s arson unit is investigating the explosion’s cause. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. officials have denied their equipment was behind the explosion.
Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of Kern County, which oversees Park 20th Apartments, wrote in an email 11 people were displaced because of the explosion.
Everyone but six people returned to their apartments. Those six had to be rehoused long term in other units owned by the Housing Authority while their apartments were repaired, he said.