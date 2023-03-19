 Skip to main content
Man dies in officer-involved shooting on White Lane

A man who was shot by a Bakersfield Police officer late Saturday night in the 900 block of White Lane later died at a hospital, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Sunday.

Officers went to a parking lot in the 1500 block of White Lane around 10:21 p.m. on reports that a man armed with a knife was "behaving erratically," BPD said in a news release. At 10:52 p.m., officers found the man with what they called a possible knife. The man ran east on White Lane.

