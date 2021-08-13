Man dies in officer-involved shooting Friday

A man died from gunshots fired by police officers Friday morning in an apartment complex within the 200 block of Stephens Drive, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
The BPD received a call at 8:47 a.m. about a peace disturbance in the apartment complex. Reports said residents could hear yelling between a man and a woman, and the caller said the man potentially was under the influence of drugs, according to a BPD news release.
Many others also issued reports stating a man was screaming and could potentially have drugs within his system, the news release said.
At 8:51 a.m., police attempted contact at the apartment complex. At 9:08 a.m., the officers requested a Mental Health Evaluation Team and an ambulance to come to the area.
Officers forcibly entered the apartment because they heard “sounds of distress,” the BPD news release said. The officer-involved shooting happened inside the apartment and the man was shot and killed at the scene, BPD said. Three officers discharged their weapons and no one was injured, the BPD news release said.
All three officers wore body cameras, according to the news release.
A woman was taken to a hospital and sustained non-threatening stab wounds. Many knives were recovered from the suspect, according to the BPD news release.
Circumstances regarding this deadly-force encounter are under investigation and more details will be forthcoming, police said. Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.