Man dies in motorcycle accident

A man who lost control of his motorcycle and died after hitting a fence on the Westside Parkway west of Coffee Road has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Rodney Mark Root, 65, of Bakersfield, was found dead at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.
