Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hosking Avenue on Sunday morning where they found an adult male laying in the roadway suffering from major injuries.
Medical aid personnel declared the man dead at the scene. The victim was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.
The vehicle is described as a mid-to-late 2000's white Toyota sedan, last seen fleeing westbound on Hosking Avenue towards Wible Road. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
