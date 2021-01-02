A man died in a fiery crash Friday night after his vehicle went off the road on Interstate 5 just north of Frazier Mountain Park Road and rolled down a dirt embankment.
The Toyota Forerunner was heading north at about 7:10 p.m. when it turned right and went off the freeway on the north side, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release. It rolled down an embankment and caught fire.
The Kern County Fire Department arrived to put out the fire.
The CHP reported that the man who died is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle. His identity has not been released.
CHP said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have been unrestrained. The cause of the crash is under investigation, CHP reported.