Man dies in east Kern fire

A man died in a fire Oct. 27, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.

Ronald Maurice Bush, 80, was found dead in the 400 block of Panamint Avenue in a structure fire. He died in Johannesburg, which is a census-designated place near Randsburg. 

