Man dies in east Kern fire

A man died in a fire Oct. 27, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Ronald Maurice Bush, 80, was found dead in the 400 block of Panamint Avenue in a structure fire. He died in Johannesburg, which is a census-designated place near Randsburg.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 155,118
Deaths: 1,751
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 145,462
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 93.63
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 94.10
Updated: 11/18/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
