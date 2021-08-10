Man dies in downtown Bakersfield shooting

One man died of gunshot wounds during a shooting Tuesday in the 200 block of Eye Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. The Kern County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.
No suspects have been arrested and there is no information on the suspect at this time, according to the BPD’s news release.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.