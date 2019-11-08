Vielman Javier Robles, 24, of Delano, died in a traffic accident Thursday, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Robles was driving a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection Cecil Avenue and Albany Street in Delano at 9:46 p.m.
He was transported to Delano Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
