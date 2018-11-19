A 33-year-old man is dead after crashing his car north of Kernville over the weekend.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a call around 7 a.m. Saturday about a traffic collision on Sierra Way north of Cannel Creek Road.
An investigation determined the man lost control of his 1993 Subaru when he was driving northbound on Sierra Way. His car slid off the road and down a rocky slope, according to the CHP.
The driver sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene, officials said.
The exact time of the crash and if alcohol or drugs caused the collision is still unknown.
