A man died Wednesday on Highway 119 in a three-vehicle crash that also sent two people to the hospital with major injuries.
California Highway Patrol officers went to Highway 119, east of Coles Levee, at 5:25 a.m. and learned Joel Frakes, 45, was going east while Mario Bernardino Argil, 46, was going west in opposite lanes.
Frakes, for unknown reasons, veered into westbound lanes and hit Bernardino Argil’s Ford F250 and then collided head-on into a GMC 1500, CHP wrote. The driver of the GMC 1500, who was only identified by CHP as a 56-year-old Bakersfield man, died at the scene.
His identity will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Drugs and alcohol didn’t factor into this crash, but the investigation is ongoing, CHP said. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Buttonwillow office at 661-794-5580.