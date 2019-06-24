The driver of an SUV suffered injuries and later died at a hospital after crashing into another vehicle Sunday morning.
Cleighton Dean Shelhart, 31, of Bakersfield crashed his SUV into a pickup at the intersection of 23rd and L streets at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Shelhart was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the pick up was not injured in the crash.
Alcohol, drugs or speed weren't a factor according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The man who drove the SUV may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash, according to the report.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
