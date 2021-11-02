Man dies after truck travels down embankment, rolls upside down

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old man dead in Porterville.
A Rancho Cucamonga man was driving a 2019 Freightliner, which also pulled a trailer, west on Sugarloaf Drive, east of Old Stage Road, according to a CHP news release.
For unknown reasons, the man allowed his truck to travel off the road, down an embankment and then rolled until it stopped on its roof, the CHP news release said. The driver succumbed to his injuries.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision, the CHP added.