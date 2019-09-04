The man who stopped breathing Friday after being taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol died Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
The 39-year-old, whose name and cause of death have not been released, had been on life support since his arrest, BPD Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Wednesday. The department is helping investigate the case.
An earlier BPD news release said the man was found walking on Highway 58 near Union Avenue and Cottonwood Road just before 11 a.m. Friday. It said he became combative after CHP officers reported to the scene.
Not until after he was arrested did the man stop breathing, at which point he was given medical aid and moved to a hospital, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.