UPDATE: The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the driver of the Honda sedan as Morgan Patrick Herbst, 43, of Madera.
---
A man driving a Honda sedan swerved off northbound 99 south of Lerdo Highway and crashed into a light pole, later dying on Sunday morning.
The driver was transported to Kern Medical Center with major injuries and later died.
The vehicle was going about 70 mph and drifted into the right shoulder and eventually hitting a barbed wire fence and the pole. The vehicle had major front end damage and was smoking.
The identity of the victim has not been released and the case is still under investigation.
Good riddance, gene pool clorox
