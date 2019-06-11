A man running outside of a crosswalk was hit by a car Monday night and later succumbed to his injuries.
At about 9:36 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Ming Avenue regarding a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, police learned the man was running across Ming Avenue outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a car going eastbound.
The man was transported to a local hospital and died from major injuries.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police. It does not appear drugs, alcohol or speeding had a role in the collision, police say.
BPD is asking anyone with information about the collision to call (661)327-7111.
