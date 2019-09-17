The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning in Delano.
At approximately 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 10200 block of Casey Avenue in Delano for a shooting. A man with gunshot wounds was located and taken to a local hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
