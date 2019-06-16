A man was critically injured when his car flew off of East Truxtun Avenue at Beale Avenue and came to rest on the frontage road below the overpass Sunday afternoon, Bakersfield police said in a news release.
Police said the vehicle was heading east on Truxtun at about 2:15 p.m. as it approached Beale and left the roadway. The driver, the sole occupant, received major injuries. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.