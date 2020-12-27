A 33-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Roberts Lane at Manor Street early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man, who was riding a motorcycle, was going west before driving onto the north shoulder and hitting a guard rail. A CHP news release said he was ejected and landed in the westbound lane of the road. Alcohol is said to be a factor in this crash, CHP said.
Some time later, a dark-colored Impala that was traveling on the road struck the body lying in the roadway, CHP said. The driver of the Impala fled the scene, and the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 396-6600.