The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A man has been convicted by a Kern County jury of stealing a truck from a southwest Bakersfield business before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Two people — Raul Cerda and Stephen Ingle — were initially accused of taking a truck valued at $100,000 on March 1 and then driving it through the business's fence to escape, the Kern County District Attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

