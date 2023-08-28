A man was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter after he stabbed another man three times during a fistfight, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Jacob Leighty apparently struck his girlfriend in front of the victim, and both men decided to exchange blows outside an apartment in November 2022, a news release said.
Leighty then stabbed the victim — whose name was not disclosed — in his back, stomach and elbow, the news release stated. The victim needed surgery because the stab wound to his stomach caused internal bleeding.
Leighty was also convicted Friday of assault with a deadly weapon from personal use and battery with serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.