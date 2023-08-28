Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A man was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter after he stabbed another man three times during a fistfight, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Jacob Leighty apparently struck his girlfriend in front of the victim, and both men decided to exchange blows outside an apartment in November 2022, a news release said.

