Man convicted of murder without pulling trigger seeks prison release; attorneys present arguments

At 80 years old, Doris Shotwell has experienced many merry Christmases. This year, however, there’s one gift that would be the “best ever,” she said.

It would be her son’s release from a roughly 40-year prison sentence for a murder in which he didn’t kill the victim. Shotwell expressed her hopes Thursday after attorneys argued about Cedric Struggs’ case before Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp. He took the arguments under submission and will release his decision at a later date.

