Man convicted of killing man near Kern County Museum, attempting to murder woman

Daniel Lopez Santiago

A Kern County jury convicted Daniel Lopez Santiago on Wednesday in the shooting death of another man standing near Stramler Park while also trying to murder a woman during the same incident, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Gregory Aguilar and a woman were walking around K and 38th streets — near the Kern County Museum — when Daniel Lopez Santiago got out of a vehicle and fired multiple times at the pair in December 2020.

