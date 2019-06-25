A man convicted of two second-degree murder charges and two charges of gross vehicular manslaughter will spend at least 30 years in prison.
Christopher Vincent Moroyoqui, 36, was convicted in April after he drove while under the influence, killing Raeleen Sorenson and her daughter, Regan Sorenson in 2017. Moroyoqui was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive 15 to life sentences.
Sorensen was traveling west with her daughter on Highway 119 from Bakersfield to Taft when Moroyoqui, traveling eastbound, crossed into the west lane and hit Sorensen head on at speeds up to 99 miles per hour, according to the District Attorney.
Moroyoqui sustained minor injuries and was driving with a blood alcohol level of .264, over three times the legal limit.
