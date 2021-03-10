Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 shooting in Delano

A man was convicted of first-degree murder on Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court for his involvement in a 2019 shooting in Delano.
Carlos Carillo was also found guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm on two additional victims, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, two counts of illegal possession of firearms and charges for possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine for sale, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The shooting occurred the night of June 16, 2019 when 19-year-old Arturo Galvan III was dropping off two friends on Rounds Street, according to the DA’s Office.
Carillo pulled up alongside the three individuals and fired six shots at the group. Galvan III was struck and killed.
His truck was left in drive, however, and collided with Carrillo’s car. In an attempt to flee the scene, Carillo was ejected from his car and hit his head on the street, the news release stated. He eventually recovered and left the scene.
Delano Police Department Detective Antonio Alvarez found a blood mark on the street where Carillo fell, however, and it was used as DNA evidence that led to Carillo’s arrest.
When Carillo was arrested, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and illegal firearms in his bedroom, the news release stated.
Sentencing in the case is set for April 23, 2021 where Carrillo faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.