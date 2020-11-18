A man and woman were sentenced Tuesday in a California City shooting that required the prolonged hospitalization of the victim, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Roque Larios Jr. was sentenced to a total of 50 years to life in prison. A Kern County jury found him guilty of premeditated attempted murder as well as assault with a firearm in October. His girlfriend, Marlene Coffman, was found guilty of being an accessory to the crime. She was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of felony probation.
The shooting happened in the courtyard of a California City apartment complex on Jan. 15. Larios fired three shots, striking the victim in the leg and chest, the DA's office said. At the time of the shooting, Larios was on parole for a previous conviction of felony domestic violence in a separate case.