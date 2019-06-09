A man found guilty in the homicide of 34-year-old William Alford is set to be sentenced this week.
Daniel Rhoads, 45, will be in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in April. A judge will consider moving forward with sentencing as well as several motions, including one for a new trial, according to court records.
If the court decides to move forward with sentencing, Rhoads faces a term of 40 years to life in state prison.
According to court documents, Rhoads told law enforcement that Alford was an acquaintance who forced his way into his home in Caliente in October 2018 after accusing Rhoads of stealing from him. When Rhoads saw Alford coming in, he said he reached toward his side and thought he was reaching for a gun.
In fear of his own safety, Rhoads said he shot Alford in self-defense, according to the documents. However, after the shooting, Rhoads didn’t call for any medical aid or law enforcement. Instead, Rhoads admitted to wrapping Alford in a black trash bag and tossing his body in a large trash bin on the side of Caliente Bodfish Road, the documents say.
After Alford was reported missing, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and learned that Alford may have been killed at Rhoads’ residence in the 40900 block of Taylor St. in Caliente. Rhoads was subsequently arrested on Dec. 6 after a bullet fragment was found at the scene.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said law enforcement used DNA samples from Alford’s biological daughter and clothing to develop a DNA profile and found the fragment to be consistent with that profile.
Kenton McDaniel and Tymere Ross
Two men charged with the murder of 33-year-old Hardeep Singh are expected back in court this week.
Kenton McDaniel, 19, and Tymere Ross, 20, will be in Kern County Superior Court on Friday for a readiness hearing, during which trial proceedings could be confirmed to begin on June 24. Both have been charged with murder, two counts of conspiracy, attempted robbery and burglary as well as gang participation
McDaniel and Ross were both arrested last summer in connection with the Nov. 24, 2017 shooting death of Singh in the 8200 block of N. Laurelglen Blvd. in addition, Tinamarie Hawthorne, 32, and a 17-year-old juvenile had also been arrested in the case.
Last November, Hawthorne pleaded no contest to an accessory charge in exchange for murder, conspiracy and gang participation charges being dropped. Sentencing had initially been scheduled for May but appears to have been pushed back to November, according to court records.
The identity and status of the fourth suspect, who was a juvenile at the time, is unknown at this time.
