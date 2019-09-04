A man who was convicted in the death of 34-year-old William Alford has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.
Daniel Rhoads, 45, appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in April.
In previous hearings, a motion for a new trial had been addressed, in which Rhoads alleged Deputy District Attorney Michael Caves engaged in prosecutorial misconduct during the trial. It is unclear what Rhoads is alleging Caves did, however. That motion was denied.
According to court documents, Rhoads told law enforcement that Alford was an acquaintance who forced his way into his home in Caliente in October 2018 after accusing Rhoads of stealing from him. When Rhoads saw Alford coming in, he said Alford reached toward his side and thought Alford was reaching for a gun.
In fear for his own safety, Rhoads said he shot Alford in self-defense, according to the documents. However, after the shooting, Rhoads didn’t call for any medical aid or law enforcement. Instead, Rhoads admitted to wrapping Alford in a black trash bag and tossing his body in a large trash bin on the side of Caliente Bodfish Road, the documents say.
