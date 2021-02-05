A Kern County jury Friday convicted a 20-year-old man on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, two counts of carrying an unregistered firearm, resisting arrest and concealing evidence.
Steven Adrian Hernandez faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in March, according to a news release from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer's office.
In July of 2019, Hernandez, his sister and a mutual friend went to Hart Park where they engaged in a verbal altercation with a man operating a business at the park and the man's acquaintance, the news release said. Afterward, Hernandez retrieved a gun from his trunk and fired three to seven shots at the two he had argued with.
The victims were phoning police as Hernandez began firing at them, the news release said.
Hernandez then fled into the lake at Hart Park with the weapon when park rangers attempted to arrest him. He was eventually taken into custody and the gun was found on the lake bottom.
Hernandez’s two codefendants, Toni Hernandez and Adrianne Villasana, entered pleas as aiders and abettors to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm before the trial began, according to the news release.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Hunter E. Starr.
“Those who rely on gun-fueled violence to resolve petty disputes will continue to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will not allow violent criminals to turn our parks into battlefields without serious consequences,” Zimmer said in the news release.