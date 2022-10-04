 Skip to main content
Man charged with rape, murder of Patricia Alatorre pleads guilty to all charges

Dressed for suicide prevention, Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, is seen during his initial arraignment in Kern County Superior Court in July 2020.

The sobs of Patricia Alatorre’s mother reverberated throughout a Kern County Superior Court courtroom Tuesday as an Inglewood man accused of murdering and raping 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre pleaded guilty to all charges, circumstances in aggravation and enhancements. 

"You have engaged in violent conduct, which indicates a serious danger to society," Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy said when reading the charges. 

