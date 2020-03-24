The man accused in the death of an 8-year-old Bakersfield girl last week has been charged with first-degree murder, torture and willful cruelty, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
Clint Mason, 38, is being held without bail in the Lerdo Jail after he was apprehended at a Motel 6 in Inlgewood on Thursday.
The day before, police found Ger'Mya Amirah Alexander suffering from obvious trauma at an apartment in the 2700 block of San Dimas Street. She later died at the hospital.
Mason is scheduled to be arraigned on March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.