 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged in death of CDCR counselor pleads not guilty, removed from court for disturbance

A Bakersfield man charged with the murder of a Wasco State Prison counselor made his first court appearance in this case Wednesday during which a public defender entered not guilty pleas for all counts on his behalf.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, appeared while covering his face for the entirety of the hearing with a piece of paper. Deputy Public Defender Norman Hasso entered not guilty pleas for Roberts on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the death of Benny Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases