A man assaulted in Lamont just after the New Year has died, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Luciano Jose Ramos, 38, of Bakersfield, was assaulted at 1:24 a.m., Jan. 1, at the 8900 block of Hall Road in Lamont, a Sheriff’s Office report said.
He died at the Kern Medical intensive care unit at 4:12 a.m., Tuesday, according to the report.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
