Police arrested a man Wednesday night following two alleged burglary attempts in the area of California Avenue and Easton Drive.
Charles Harger, 25, was arrested after he was located by law enforcement inside an air duct of a business that he had entered.
According to a BPD news release, police were dispatched at around 10:28 p.m. to the 4400 block of California Avenue for reports of a man allegedly entering an apartment through an unlocked second-floor balcony door.
The suspect fled on food prior to officers’ arrival and was located at around 10:41 p.m. at Roof Line Supply & Delivery, located at 4540 Easton Drive, the BPD said.
Police said a witness saw a suspect inside one of the businesses trucks which was located in a secured parking lot. When officers searched the parking lot, they determined that the suspect was on the roof of the business.
Officers were unable to locate the man on the roof, but a K-9 team searching an upstairs storage area inside the building found the man trapped inside the air duct, the BPD said. One of the search dogs located the man inside the ducting.
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded and was able to rescue the suspect about an hour later. He was identified as Harger, who was also determined to be the suspect in the first alleged burglary attempt as well. Police said Harger likely would not have survived in the air duct if he was not located by the K-9.
He was booked into the Kern County Jail on charges related to burglary, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.