Bakersfield Police arrested a man in possession of a loaded unregistered handgun Saturday night who was standing outside of a downtown bar on 19th Street.
Manuel Lopez, 26, was found to have a loaded, unregistered 9mm handgun in a bag he was carrying. He was also carrying several small bags of cocaine.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed loaded firearm in public, possession of narcotics while in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales.
Lopez was booked into the Kern County jail.
