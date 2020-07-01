Kern County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer after they say he tried to ram a vehicle into two deputies who were approaching their patrol cars.
Deputies arrested George Lopez, 36, on Saturday at his residence, according to a KCSO news release. He also was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and evading an officer.
The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. June 24, when deputies received a Lo-Jack activation regarding a stolen vehicle near Bakersfield College. Deputies found the Toyota 4-Runner in the alley of the 1300 block of Stattuck Street. They said a woman complied and was detained. But Lopez, they said, fled in the vehicle and tried to ram the deputies, who were able to avoid Lopez, the news release said.
Lopez led the deputies on a three-minute, high-speed pursuit in east Bakersfield, fled from the vehicle in the 2200 block of Robinson Street and jumped a fence onto Highway 178 and ran across the highway. He couldn't initially be found, but was later arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.